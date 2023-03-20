DERRY TWP., Pa. - Hersheypark is getting ready for warmer weather.

The amusement park's maintenance crew used cranes to put the roller coaster trains, Ferris wheel gondolas and other ride cars back onto their tracks.

The park opens on April 1 for weekends in spring, then resumes daily hours on May 25.

Guests can get 40% off tickets for use any day this season, if purchased by March 31.