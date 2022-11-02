Hersheypark closed Wildcat, which it added to the park's Midway America region in 1996, on July 31. Rocky Mountain Construction will add an all-new steel track with unique elements to the coaster's existing wooden framework.
DERRY TWP., Pa. — Just when you thought the Wildcat had gone extinct, it's coming back. Hersheypark announced Wednesday that its wooden rollercoaster will come out of hibernation in summer 2023 — exactly 100 years after the debut of the park's first Wild Cat ride — as an all-new hybrid, called Wildcat's Revenge.
Wildcat debuted in the park's Midway America area in 1996.
Three months after Wildcat's closing on July 31, the park said it has contracted with Rocky Mountain Construction to add a steel track with unique elements to the existing wooden framework for a "one-of-a-kind thrilling ride experience."
Wildcat's Revenge, one of Hersheypark's 15 coasters, will take riders on a 2-minute and 36-second journey that starts with a 140-foot climb, followed by an 82-degree drop, topping out at a speed of 62 miles per hour along the 3,510-foot track, officials said.
One of four inversions — billed as the world's largest underflip — will begin with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and a dive down toward the side.
Riders will sit in one of three custom-built trains, witch showcase fully-dimensional black, charcoal, and silver wild cats exacting revenge on their wooden predecessor.
The coaster's station will also undergo a makeover, given a design that harkens back to the original Wild Cat station of 1923, with low-pitched gables around the roof's perimeter.
PHOTOS: Renderings of Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark
