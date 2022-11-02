DERRY TWP., Pa. — Just when you thought the Wildcat had gone extinct, it's coming back. Hersheypark announced Wednesday that its wooden rollercoaster will come out of hibernation in summer 2023 — exactly 100 years after the debut of the park's first Wild Cat ride — as an all-new hybrid, called Wildcat's Revenge.

Three months after Wildcat's closing on July 31, the park said it has contracted with Rocky Mountain Construction to add a steel track with unique elements to the existing wooden framework for a "one-of-a-kind thrilling ride experience."

Wildcat's Revenge, one of Hersheypark's 15 coasters, will take riders on a 2-minute and 36-second journey that starts with a 140-foot climb, followed by an 82-degree drop, topping out at a speed of 62 miles per hour along the 3,510-foot track, officials said.

One of four inversions — billed as the world's largest underflip — will begin with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and a dive down toward the side.

Riders will sit in one of three custom-built trains, witch showcase fully-dimensional black, charcoal, and silver wild cats exacting revenge on their wooden predecessor.

The coaster's station will also undergo a makeover, given a design that harkens back to the original Wild Cat station of 1923, with low-pitched gables around the roof's perimeter.