DERRY TWP., Pa. — It's last call for roller coaster enthusiasts.

Hersheypark said Friday that it's planning to close its Wildcat roller coaster on July 31.

The 85-foot-tall wooden coaster, which debuted in 1996, sends riders barreling over hills and bumps at 45 miles per hour along more than 3,000 feet of track.

The park has not said what it plans to do with the area when the ride closes.

