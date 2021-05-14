DERRY TWP., Pa. - Hersheypark is making some coronavirus changes following the CDC's latest guidelines.
The amusement park said Friday that those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask at the park.
However, anyone ages 2 and older who is not fully vaccinated is still required to wear a face covering in the park, except while eating and drinking.
"At this time, we will rely on our guests to accurately follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status," the statement said.
Hersheypark is open on weekends through May, then opens daily for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend.