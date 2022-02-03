You may have to pay more for your next Hershey's chocolate bar.

The Pennsylvania-based Candy company announced it's increasing prices this year.

Hershey's says this is to offset higher ingredient and labor costs.

Retail sales for top products like Reese's and Kit Kats are still rising.

