HERSHEY, Pa. -- Hershey's just dropped a new line of products in hopes to help inspire your holiday celebrations.

For the first time ever, Hershey's is selling a Milk Hot Chocolate Bombs.

Plus, its milk chocolate bars are all decked out for the holidays with 24 varieties of seasonal imprinted images such as stars, wreaths, and trees.

And, the company is introducing Grinch-themed Hershey kisses.

You can even get a whole tree-shaped gift box filled with the candies.