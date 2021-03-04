DERRY TWP., Pa. - The label wrapped around Hershey's iconic chocolate bar will soon take on a new look, at least temporarily.
The company announced Thursday that it will honor women and girls around the world with a small batch of "Celebrate HerSHEy's" bars, highlighting the "she" in Hershey.
The limited-edition bars will be handed out to the first 1,000 visitors to each of Hershey's Chocolate World locations in Hershey, New York City's Times Square, and Las Vegas next Monday, which happens to be International Women's Day.
"Thousands of people walk through our doors at Hershey's Chocolate World every day and create lifelong memories," said Suzanne Jones, vice president of The Hershey Experience. "We couldn't think of a better place to put a smile on a face through the simple gesture of 'Celebrating SHE' and honoring all the women in our lives by giving out these limited-edition chocolate bars."
Hershey's celebration of women also includes a 30-second video that features women whose achievements have impacted and inspired the world, including comedian Gilda Radner, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, and tennis champion Billie Jean King.
Hershey's said it is also inviting everyone to share in the celebration of SHE by sharing a picture of a woman they are celebrating on social media, using the hashtag #CelebrateSHE.
"We want to encourage everyone to share some extra goodness and take a moment to celebrate the 'SHEs'; the women and girls who have inspired us, motivated us and have made a positive change in our lives," said Veronica Villasenor, Hershey's vice president of chocolate.
The company said it will share some of the stories on its social channels during Women's History Month in March.