Did you notice the sometimes thick haze around the area on Friday? It was a sunny and pleasant day, but instead of the deep blue skies you'd expect with this comfy air mass in place, the sky was instead a milky white.

The reason: high-altitude smoke from wildfires raging in the western United States. That smoke is miles up above us, and there will be no smoky smell on the ground or air quality issues to worry about.

Instead, the smoky haze will give the sky the appearance it normally has on a hot and humid summer day. The smoke particles provide a sometimes thin, sometimes thick haze, and that haze can provide extra colorful sunrises and sunsets as well through Saturday. That's because the presence of the smoke provides more particles in the atmosphere capable of scattering sunlight, especially when the sun is low on the horizon at sunrise and sunset.

The smoky haze will remain overhead through Saturday, before thinning out and moving offshore the rest of the weekend.

Smoke from the western wildfires is carried by the jet stream across the country, and winds high up in the sky determine where the smoke travels and how long it remains over any one place.