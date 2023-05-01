BUSHKILL, Pa. - Anyone heading out to enjoy some recreational activities at the Delaware River will need to be mindful about additional safety requirements in effect this week.

Park Rangers at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area want to remind people that due to high water, all boaters and paddlers are required to wear a properly fitted and fastened, United States Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times while on the Delaware River, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the river was at just under 13’ at the Montague gauge. It is expected to crest Monday evening at 18 feet and to remain above 10 feet through the week, the National Park Service said.

“Mandatory wear” regulations are in effect in the park anytime the river level at the Montague, New Jersey, gauge reads 8’ or higher; the NPS closes the river corridor and all access points when the river level reaches 15’.

The National Park Service says rises in river levels bring colder water temperatures, swifter currents, increased sediment and debris, and increased hazards.

NPS officials state that “wearing a lifejacket anytime one is on or near the river is the most important thing people can do to keep themselves safe. It is even more important when the river is high, cold, and swift.”

River levels can be monitored at National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

For more information on Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area call the information desk at (570) 426-2452; visit the National Park Service website; or follow the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Facebook page.