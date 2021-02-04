Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf wants you to be a part of state history.
"It's been nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic touched down here in Pennsylvania. Life looks so different for all of us," Wolf said.
Wolf is asking Pennsylvania residents to submit photos of their pandemic experiences to a statewide virtual photo exhibit called "One Lens: Our Common Views."
"Every citizen who submits an image to this exhibition is having a chance to be a historian. To be a historian of what you have gone through," Wolf said.
The exhibit is divided into three themes: Our heroes, our lives and our communities. You can submit up to three photos from Feb. 8 to March 8, with the virtual photo exhibit going live on March 19.
State historians say assembling the exhibit will be a huge effort. You don't have to take a picture to be a part of history.
"If you kept a pandemic journal or you have something that you made that you think is important check with your local historical society," said Tyler Stump, an archivist at the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
State historians say county historical societies have been actively collecting artifacts and stories since the pandemic began.
In one of its newsletters, the Lehigh County Historical Society asked local residents for journal submissions and provided a range of questions dealing with life during the pandemic.
So opportunities to be a part of history abound.
For more information about submitting a photo to the state exhibit visit the Pennsylvania state website or One Lens Pa. on Facebook.