BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Authorities say the death of a man whose body was found along Route 222 in Lancaster County is being investigated as a homicide.

State Police confirmed the investigation and say that 54-year-old Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz of Baltimore, Maryland died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to a report of a body on the highway in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County around 7 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the man was found on Route 222 south near Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange.

Troopers are seeking any information or witnesses who observed suspicious activity in the area of mile marker 48.6 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday.

State Police are also seeking dash cam footage in the area between those hours.

Any businesses and residences with surveillance video that captures US 222 between the Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Lancaster, 717-299-7650.