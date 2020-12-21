HARRISBURG, Pa. - The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains double the peak in the spring, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
More than 6,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, more than 1,200 patients are in the intensive care unit. The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
99 deaths were reported Sunday and 57 deaths were reported Monday, raising the state's death toll to 13,981.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7,887 new cases Monday in addition to 7,213 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 15,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 563,589.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11-December 17 stood at 15.8%.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,682 cases among employees, for a total of 56,629 at 1,431 facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 8,079 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Approximately 17,779 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.
The state continues to distribute vaccines to hospitals. So far, 97 hospitals have received 97,500 vaccine doses. 17,700 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
So far, Penn State Health St. Joseph and Reading Hospital have each received 975 doses. Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network began receiving vaccine doses last week.