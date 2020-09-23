outdoor dining restaurant table generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A bill to loosen pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants is on its way to the Pennsylvania governor, who has threatened to veto it.

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed the measure, which would end a requirement that customers buy food when they purchase alcohol. It would allow people to be served drinks at bars. The bill would also permit taverns and restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, or more if they can meet state and federal social distancing standards or erect appropriate barriers.

And it would make it easier for restaurants to adapt adjacent outside areas to serve customers.

