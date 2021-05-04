HARRISBURG – On Tuesday the House Labor and Industry Committee advanced legislation to restore state work search requirements for those receiving unemployment compensation benefits.
The bill (House Bill 406) was introduced by Committee Chairman Jim Cox (R-Berks).
During the committee meeting, Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York) noted employers in her district and across Pennsylvania are desperate for employees.
“There are jobs that are open. Our people need to get back to work. The vaccine rollout has happened. We are getting shots of hope in the arms of Pennsylvanians,” Rep. Klunk said. “We must get Pennsylvania back to work. Our economies depend on it. Our communities depend on it. Our families need it. Our businesses need it.”
House Bill 406 now goes to the full House for consideration.