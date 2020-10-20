outdoor dining restaurant table generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Last week’s veto by Pennsylvania’s governor of a bill that would have let restaurants reopen at full capacity in some circumstances remains in effect after a veto override failed in the state House.

An override required two-thirds approval to be sent to the Senate, but it failed on a vote of 133 to 69.

It would have allowed taverns and restaurants to operate at half of capacity, or more if they met state and federal social distancing standards or erected appropriate barriers. The bill passed both chambers a month ago with margins that would have been large enough to override the governor.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.