Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Republican floor leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives want to keep in place some parts of the state’s coronavirus disaster declaration until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions much sooner.

Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County introduced a concurrent resolution Monday that aims to halt the use of no-bid contracts, force those getting jobless benefits to look for work and end social distancing mitigation orders.

Mitigation orders are currently being phased out, and on Monday Wolf’s acting labor secretary outlined a schedule for resumption of job search requirements.

Wolf’s office offered no immediate comment.

