WASHINGTON - A historic vote in Congress Thursday could lead to Puerto Rico changing its status as a U.S. territory.

By a margin of 34 votes, the House of Representatives passed the Puerto Rico Status Act. Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory for 124 years, but that could change if the act is passed by the Senate.

The bill authorizes an election in November 2023 in which citizens of Puerto Rico would vote on whether to become the 51st state, choose independence, or Sovereignty in Free Association with the United States.

The third option is a status held by Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands.

The act also tasks the U.S. Justice Department with overseeing a voter education program leading up to the vote and the funds to pay for it.

Before the bill's passage, debate on the House floor was intense.

"Completely ignored is the right of all the American people to discuss and decide so momentous and irreversible a question is this: statehood would mean that the next reapportionment, other states will lose a total of four seats in the House of Representatives in order to accommodate the Puerto Rican delegation," said U.S. Rep Tom McClintock of California.

Fellow Republican U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania's 11th District spoke in support of the bill.

"America is a beacon of hope to the world, and is a light to the world. And I think that makes the case for why we should allow the Puerto Rican people to make their choice about their own future," said Smucker.

Puerto Ricans across the country like Lehigh Valley resident Michelle Laureano were watching the debate closely.

"I was born and raised in Puerto Rico. I came here when I was 29," said Laureano, who still has family there.

Laureano says her family is in favor of statehood.

"It's a huge opportunity for the United States, because we've been a colony for so long. And I'm thinking as a Puerto Rican, why are we still in that status, because everything that we give to the United States," said Laureano.

Congresswoman Susan Wild called the vote "a historic step forward in advancing the rights of the people of Puerto Rico and ensuring that they can freely and fully shape their own future."

Wild says it's "long past time to end the political limbo in which Puerto Rico has hung."

One of the main criticisms of the bill is that it does not give Puerto Ricans the option of staying a territory and the vote on this didn't have the benefit of hearings.

It's unclear if the Senate will take up the matter before the end of the current session or if it will get enough votes for passage.

While the Senate could approve the bill with a 51-vote simple majority, 60 votes would be needed to avoid a filibuster.