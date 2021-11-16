Pennsylvania Department of Transportation PennDOT
69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A bill to void a plan that would add tolls on nine Pennsylvania bridges is closer to passage after approval in the state House.

State representatives voted 125 to 74 on Tuesday for a proposal that would require legislative approval of concrete proposals to add tolls.

The legislation requires one more Senate vote and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is opposed. The bill would require PennDOT to publicly advertise toll proposals, take public comment and seek approval from both the governor and the Legislature.

PennDOT hasn't made final decisions on which of the nine bridges to toll.

