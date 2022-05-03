Demonstrations were held in Washington, D.C. Tuesday following a bombshell leak that appears to show the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak, but in the meantime people on both sides of the issue are reacting to the news that abortion rights might become something for states to decide.
If that draft Supreme Court decision is what the justices actually decide later this year, it will have massive implications for Pennsylvania. The nearby states of Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee are all likely to ban abortion outright in that case, which means a lot of new patients will be heading to Pennsylvania for care.
The Director of Planned Parenthood Keystone, Melissa Reed, said the impact cannot be overstated.
"It's devastating, it's horrifying. We think that nearly half of women of reproductive age are going to lose abortion access," said Reed.
Reed said thousands of those women will be seeking that access in Pennsylvania.
"We can expect patients from neighboring states to come to Pennsylvania to get access to abortion care. We're predicting maybe as many as 8,500 patients will be coming to Pennsylvania," said Reed.
And even before the Supreme Court makes its decision, that's a reality Reed said they're preparing for.
"We're actually planning on opening additional health centers to provide abortion within the state so that we are ready to meet the need," said Reed.
But Pro-Life advocates said this is an opportunity for change in Pennsylvania.
"More than 32,000 abortions take place in Pennsylvania in a given year. That's outrageous, and we need to protect those precious children and their mothers from harm," said Maria Gallagher, the Legislative Director for the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.
Gallagher said if Roe is overturned, organizations like hers will increase the pressure on state legislators.
"The people, through their duly elected representatives, could decide our policy, and we would be hopeful that the State Legislature would pass laws protective of pre-born children and their mothers," said Gallagher.
And Gallagher said they are already fighting for new laws that would do just that.
"The Senate Bill 956 is a proposed constitutional amendment which would ensure that there's no taxpayer funding of abortion," said Gallagher.
That Senate bill would need to pass both houses of the Legislature, then pass both houses again during next year's session, and then finally be voted on in a ballot referendum in order to become law.
Reed said, even if that happens, her organization would still be able to provide services to people in Pennsylvania.