EASTON, Pa. - Experts believe more women will vote in the midterms than usual, now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

"Abortion has become a very important issue in this election, and recent polling indicates that it's the second most important issue after the economy," said John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service at Lafayette College.

Abortion is a key issue in the battle for Pennsylvania's First Congressional District. Veteran and Democratic candidate Ashley Ehasz takes to social media about it, a lot. She recently tweeted, "When my opponent inevitably tries to cover up his anti-choice voting record, we'll call him out."

Her opponent is incumbent Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

"He voted against the Women's Health Protection Act twice," said Ehasz. "He's vowed to defund Planned Parenthood."

That act would establish a statutory right for women to get abortions. The funding statement was made during a 2016 debate, according to Ehasz's campaign.

"This an overwhelmingly pro-choice district, and we need to hold him accountable for those votes," said Ehasz.

69 News wanted to talk more to Fitzpatrick about his views, but several attempts to reach his campaign went unanswered.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Fitzpatrick released a statement not blatantly for or against the decision, saying in part, "Any legislative consideration must always seek to achieve bipartisan consensus that both respects a woman's privacy and autonomy, and also respects the sanctity of human life. These principles are not mutually exclusive."

He went on to say a good starting point may be the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which he supported in 2017. That would outlaw abortions past 20 weeks.

"Well over 60% of Americans support abortion, at least in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. They certainly support exceptions for incest, rape and the health of the mother," said Kincaid. "Even though the federal government is sort of technically out of the issue, many Democrats say, 'Well, if they control the majority of Congress, they would enact a pro-choice legislation federally that would try to override state laws.'"

69 News reached out to the Bucks and Montgomery County Republican Committees but did not hear back.