HARRISBURG, Pa. - The fight for new maps after the 2020 census went on for months. Their impact is big.

Heading into Election Day, state House Republicans had a 113-90 advantage. But now, with a few races still not called, Democrats could outnumber Republicans 101-100, taking control of the state House for the first time since 2010.

"It's not preordained, one party winning. It's not locked-in seats," said Carol Kuniholm, of the nonpartisan Fair Districts PA.

Kuniholm says Pennsylvania's new voting maps give voters back their voice.

The state legislative and congressional districts were redrawn after the 2020 census.

"Candidates who reach out to constituents, those who run smart, grassroots campaigns, places where voters were engaged, that mattered a huge amount. And we see that in this election. I would say anybody who says these were gerrymandered, should look at the ones for the past several decades. And there's a huge difference," she said.

For example, 14 districts Democrats flipped Tuesday had leaned Democrat in past elections. On the GOP side, four of the flipped seats had already leaned Republican.

During the map-making process, drawn by the 5-member Legislative Reapportionment Committee, Republicans argued the new maps favored Democrats, as many are clustered in big cities, while Republicans are more spread out.

But Kuniholm says the current maps show the state's true color, purple.

"It's wonderful to see. I think it really energizes democracy and Pennsylvania," she said.

But what would a Democrat House and governor and a Republican Senate mean for state government?

"There are going to be far fewer vetoes issued by Governor Shapiro, because you are not going to see lots of fully-backed Republican policies getting to his desk," said DeSales University assistant professor of political science Ted Masthay.

He said that for Democrats, a one-seat majority is tenuous at best.

"Members can die. Members can resign for any number of reasons. They can retire. They're poised to run for a different office," he said.

The two state House races yet to be called are in Bucks and Montgomery counties.