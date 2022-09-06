It's the first wet week we've seen since early July in eastern Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State Climatologist Dr. Kyle Imhoff said it's having a big impact.

"We're going to erase at least, I would say at least half of the deficits we're seeing over parts of that area," said Dr. Imhoff.

But even with that rainfall, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows eastern Pennsylvania is still experiencing unusually dry conditions. Dr. Imhoff said that's because this summer was one of the driest in the past 20 years.

"This is one of the more widespread relatively dry summers we've seen in recent past," said Dr. Imhoff.

Dr. Imhoff said the dry conditions have led to dead grass and low water levels, but the biggest impact has been on crops.

"Several farmers have contacted me saying that it's impacting their crop over part of central and eastern Pennsylvania, where they've had these really dry conditions that led to substantial decreases in the amount of crop they were able to grow properly," said Dr. Imhoff.

One of those farmers is Daniel Seiple. He said his crop yields are down, and the ones he's harvesting aren't as big as they should be.

"Twenty-pound pumpkins are probably five to twelve pounds," said Seiple. "The rain today will probably help the soybeans a little bit, but not the corn anymore. Corn, it's too late for the corn."

We asked Dr. Imhoff why it's been so dry this year, and if climate change is playing a role. He said it just comes down to chance.

"It just was a kind of a luck of the draw thing where the places that were dry just continued to be dry for a lengthy period of time," said Dr. Imhoff.