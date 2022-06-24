Right now in Pennsylvania it will remain legal to get an abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy regardless of the Supreme Court's decision Friday to strike down Roe V. Wade. That's because even if the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a ban it would be vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf, but his term is up at the end of the year.
Will the issue of abortion dominate the election cycle in Pennsylvania? it remains to be seen.
Political scientist Chris Borick says midterms are still favorable to Republicans nationally, but it will have more of an impact here in the state, especially when it comes to the governor's race.
A Republican-controlled legislature in Pa. could make an effort to ban abortion.
"This issue is injected into this race in Pennsylvania, perhaps more so than anywhere else in the country, because of the differences in the candidates and the ultimate impact in the policy that will come after the election," Borick said.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, has already made it a key issue.
"I will veto that bill when it reaches my desk and I will keep abortion legal here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.
In a statement his Republican opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, said in part, "Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless."
He supports a heartbeat bill and doesn't support abortion for any reason, including rape and incest.
"So the legislation we have on abortion will depend on who gets to be governor in the next round," said John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center for the Study of State and Local Government at Lafayette College.
But experts say it's still too soon to tell if abortion can trump other issues, like the economy.
"The decision may bring out more Democrats in the election than there otherwise would be, so that will help the Democrats, but I believe it will have a more marginal, rather than major, impact," Kincaid said.
"It's hard to believe that this issue would surpass them, but we're in uncharted territory here where we haven't had this kind of an issue," said Terry Madonna, a Senior Fellow in Residence for Political Affairs at Millersville University.
So, will this be enough to motivate Democrats to turn out this November and beat out kitchen table issues like the economy? We'll have to wait and see.
When polled, a majority of Americans support abortion, but it gets complicated when you start digging into the data.