As temperatures start to go down, those heating bills will start to rise.

Energy prices are up across the board. Heating oil prices are around $5 a gallon, up about $2 from last year. Natural gas is up, too.

"All energy prices have seen upward price pressure. Natural gas is no exception," said Joe Swope, UGI's manager of public relations.

UGI increased prices back in June, and projects another increase in December.

Swope, the manager of public relations, says significant demand continues, partnered with the war in Ukraine.

UGI does offer budget billing.

"There's programs for those that are income eligible that base your bill off your income, weatherize your home and make it more efficient," Swope said.

Electricity costs are also up.

Community Action Lehigh Valley runs its own weatherization program that can cut usage 25 percent or more.

"We'll go in and insulate or seal, sometimes replace windows - that kind of thing - and also do a full evaluation on the heating systems and see if we can do as many repairs as allowable within the budget of that program," said Chuck Weiss, Associate Executive Director for Housing for CALV.

CALV can also help you enroll in LIHEAP, which is a state program designed to help you cover costs.

"In many cases a lot of the housing stock, especially here in Allentown and the surrounding counties, has very little insulation," Weiss said.

And they can take that weatherization further with a new Energy Efficient Rehab Program.

There's also Crisis Program, which opens in November for those that need their heater repaired or replaced immediately.