HARRISBURG, Pa. - Striking care workers from 14 nursing homes across the state took their calls right to Harrisburg on Thursday, marching from the Capitol to the Department of Health.

"You're putting the residents at risk, let alone the aides and the nurses," said Nora Matias Silva, who works at the Gardens for Memory Care in Easton.

The nursing homes in question are owned by two private, for-profit companies - Priority and Comprehensive.

Workers like Silva are demanding that the state ensure the $600 million in funds the legislature appropriated for them, actually makes it to them. There's $250 million in one-time payments to long-term-care providers with no requirements.

She wants the money spent on wages to support ancillary workers and better health care.

"We are the heart of the nursing building, but without your legs and your arms - which maintenance, housekeeping, and dietary - you have nothing," Silva said.

Late Thursday afternoon, there was an announcement that workers from Comprehensive-owned homes had reached a tentative agreement to end their strike. Priority Healthcare workers - those in our area - remain on the picket line, however.

Priority said it has offered the Service Employees International Union a deal that would raise some wages and offer employer health care with a lower premium.

The union has not agreed to those terms.

Shelley Robinson has worked for Rose City Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster for 28 years. She says this is also about better care for residents.

"They're our family. We celebrate birthdays, holidays. We spend more time with them then we spend with our own families. So leaving that building was like leaving your uncle, you aunt, your mother, your grandfather behind," Robinson said.