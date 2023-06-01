LEBANON, Pa.- Lebanon's mayor says "good old police work" led to two arrests in shooting that left a teenager and two boys dead and another person hurt.

"The loss of life of little children just starting out in life is truly heartbreaking," says Lebanon mayor, Sherry Capello.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Alex Torres-Santos and 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes in connection with the shooting in Lebanon County that took three lives, a 19-year-old man and two boys, just 8 and 9 years old.

"They are charged largely identically with three counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy with one another to commit the homicide as well as various other gun related offenses. Also, one count of aggravated assault," says Lebanon County District Attorney, Pier Hess Graf.

Authorities say Torres-Santos was out on bail for two prior shootings. He was on house arrest at the time of the killings and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

The deadly shootings happened Tuesday night in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Lebanon. The three victims who died were on a back porch at the time.

The 4th person shot was a neighbor in a different house.

Lebanon County SWAT executed a search warrant at 434 N. 9th Street with city and county police assisting. Torres-Santos was taken into custody immediately. Fernandez-Reyes was found in the last apartment of the last building after hours of searching, according to investigators.

Authorities say they found multiple guns in the apartment, some that matched evidence at the crime scene.

They are still looking for a third person.

"There is the remaining question of is this a death penalty case or is it not," says Hess Graf. "There are two children dead as a result of this incident. They were playing outside with their kittens they had nothing to do with this and their mother lost two of her children that evening."

A Gofundme account has been started for the family of the children so their bodies can be sent to Puerto Rico for burial.