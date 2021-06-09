HARRISBURG, Pa. | With more Sunday hunting opportunities on the way, additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags, and the biggest allotment of elk licenses yet, the 2021-22 season is one that Pennsylvania hunters eagerly are awaiting.
And Pennsylvania officials say hunters won’t have to wait for long.
Hunting and furtaker licenses for 2021-22 will go on sale Monday, June 14 and the new license year begins July 1, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost about $20 for Pennsylvania residents, and about $101 for nonresidents, they say.
The Game Commission has also highlighted the need for specific licensing based on the participants age, as well as sport they are partaking in.
Resident senior hunters and furtakers ages 65 and older for instance can purchase one-year licenses for $13, or lifetime licenses for $51. For $101, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges.
Like other hunters and trappers, officials say seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters.
Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017 are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants, officials stated.
A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at on the state website.
Once again this year, additional hunting will be offered on three extra Sundays: Sunday, Nov. 14, Sunday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 28. But unlike last year, when those Sundays were open only for deer or bear hunting, this year they’re open for other species that are in season, too, except turkeys and migratory game birds.
A complete guide to Sunday hunting is included in the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest issued to all license buyers, according to the commission.
Licenses are awarded by lottery, said state officials. License applications can be submitted online or at any license issuing agent, and a separate application, costing $11, is needed for each season.
Hunters wishing to apply for all three pay about $35, officials stated. In each drawing, season-specific bonus points are awarded to those who aren’t drawn.
They say the deadline to apply for an elk license is July 31.
Many hunters who regularly buy their licenses as soon as sales begin are motivated by securing a Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit, which are available in limited numbers and enable holders to harvest antlerless deer in any established deer season.
Buying early also helps ensure hunters won’t miss their opportunity to apply for an antlerless deer license, experts noted.
A resident Pennsylvanian who buys their 2021-22 hunting license is eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 12. Nonresidents can apply July 19. A second round in which a hunter can receive a second antlerless deer license begins Aug. 2 for Wildlife Management Units where licenses remain. And if licenses still remain, a final round begins Aug. 16, according to state officials.
Further details are outlined in the Hunting & Trapping Digest.
Hunting licenses can be purchased online at their website, a newly launched customer-friendly licensing platform.
A map to locate a license issuing agent nearby can be found on the Licenses and Permits page online.