HARRISBURG, Pa. - Licenses for the 2022-23 hunting and trapping season go on sale Monday. 

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reports the new license year begins July 1 and includes a record number of bull elk tags, seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt trophy black bears and stocked pheasants. 

This year, for the first time, a discounted hunting license is available to Hunter-Trapper Education instructors, the Commission reports. Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents now can purchase a general hunting license for just $1, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.

General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.97 for nonresidents.

Resident senior hunters and furtakers ages 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97, or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges.

Hunters may carry digital versions of their licenses in place of paper licenses.

A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.

As for the upcoming seasons, once again this year, additional hunting will be offered on three Sundays: Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27. They’re open for all species that are in season, except turkeys and migratory game birds.

The archery-only elk season which runs from Sept. 10-24. The deadline to apply for an elk license is July 31.

Hunting licenses can be purchased online at https://huntfish.pa.gov

