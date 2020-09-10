World Trade Center 9/11 'Tribute in Light' in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic is changing commemorations of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Because of a split over how to hold observances in a time of social distancing, there will be dueling ceremonies Friday at the 9/11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. Vice President Mike Pence is expected at both remembrances of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 attacks.

The double beams of light that evoke the fallen twin towers were nearly canceled because of virus concerns, until an uproar restored the tribute.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden plan to go to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

