HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Both parties in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are sticking with their top leaders as they head into the uncertainty of starting the next session in January with the chamber closely divided.

House Republicans on Tuesday named Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler to be their floor leader. The closed-door vote occurred a week after Democrats reelected Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia to be floor leader, their caucus’ highest ranking position.

Cutler has been speaker while Republicans have led the House with a sizable majority, but Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats during legislative elections earlier this month.