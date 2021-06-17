HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced Thursday that three additional facilities have finalized plans to re-implement in-person visitation.
The latest facilities to confirm dates to welcome back visitors are SCI Albion, SCI Forest, and SCI Phoenix, officials say.
SCI Forest will be the first to open on June 25, 2021, while the other two facilities will both open on June 28, 2021, reports say.
Visitors are reminded by facility officials that visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. To comply with reduced visiting room capacity limits, visitors who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned away.
Available visitation timeslots are determined by each facility, they say, based on an inmate’s housing location within the prison. Each visit will be at least one hour in duration. No-cost video visits remain an option for people to connect with incarcerated loved ones.
Information on scheduling an in-person or video visit and the reopening of DOC facilities is available online. Visitors may begin scheduling in-person visits via the inmate visitation system seven days before the start date, officials say.
Established visiting rules remain in effect, they added. Visitors are still required to complete a COVID questionnaire and temperature screening, and all inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are issued a disposable facemask, which must be worn for the duration of the visit.
Visiting rooms have been configured in a way that allows for social distancing between each visiting group. Visits can be cancelled by the facility if the rules are not followed.
For more information on the impact of COVID-19 within the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, visit the COVID-19 dashboard.