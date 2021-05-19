HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced Wednesday that in-person inmate visitation will be phased in at select DOC facilities, with more expected to follow suit soon.
In-person visitation will first resume at five DOC facilities: the SCI Laurel Highlands, SCI Waymart, SCI Muncy, SCI Cambridge Springs, and the Quehanna Boot Camp, according to a DOC press release.
Officials state that decisions regarding the reinstatement of in-person visits at each location are based on inmate vaccination rates, percentage of COVID-19 cases, and results from the DOC’s wastewater testing program that monitors for elevated levels of COVID-19.
“Reintegrating visitation in a methodical, staggered manner – along with enhanced safety measures - allows the DOC to monitor wastewater testing results and use objective data to ensure facilities have continued success managing COVID-19,” said Secretary Wetzel.
To comply with ongoing COVID-19 requirements, visits must now be scheduled online at least three days in advance on their website, the DOC states.
Secretary Wetzel stressed that initial demand will be high, and available timeslots will inevitably be limited. Free video visits will remain an option for people who cannot attend visits in person to connect with incarcerated loved ones.
Available visitation timeslots are determined by each facility, based on an inmate’s housing location within the prison, said the DOC.
Established visiting rules will reportedly remain in effect. To ensure safety, visitors will now also be required to complete a COVID questionnaire and temperature screening according to DOC guidelines. All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older will be issued a disposable facemask, which must be worn for the duration of the visit.
“COVID-19 remains a significant threat, particularly in congregate settings like prisons,” said Secretary Wetzel. “By design, our mitigation efforts are stronger than what may be in place in the general public because it is critically important to keep COVID out of our facilities to the greatest extent possible.”
As visitation ramps up within state correctional institutions, the DOC Bureau of Community Corrections and Parole Field Services will also move to less restrictive COVID-19 mitigation requirements, said the DOC.