The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Monday the return of in-person inmate visitation at three more facilities.
The announcement comes following the successful reintroduction of in-person visitation at five Pennsylvania facilities in May and early June.
DOC Secretary John Wetzel says SCI Chester, SCI Dallas, and SCI Houtzdale will begin to welcome back visitors.
SCI Chester will begin in-person inmate visitation on June 16, SCI Dallas on June 23, and SCI Houtzdale on July 22.
Wetzel says reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when they are available.
Visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Visitors who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned away.
Each visit will be at least one hour in duration. No-cost video visits remain an option for people to connect.
Information on scheduling an in-person or video visit can be found at cor.pa.gov.