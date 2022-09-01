PHILADELPHIA - Against the backdrop of Independence Hall, President Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech, calling out what he calls a threat to our democracy.

"Equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise," Biden said.

Biden pointed fingers at who he believes is to blame.

"Here is what I believe is true MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people, they refuse to accept the results of a free election," Biden said.

Biden asked all Americans to come together and reject those extremisms.

He also touted his accomplishments.

"I know the last few years have been tough, but today COVID no longer controls our lives. More Americans are working than ever, most businesses are growing. Our schools are open and millions of Americans have been lifted out of poverty," Biden said.

But, earlier in the day House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a stop in Luzerne County. He said Biden is making the country worse.

"They tell you things are looking up... you fear that America is becoming poor, less safe, less respected and less free by the day," McCarthy said.

McCarthy believes the spending packages passed by Democrats are the reason behind the record-high inflation. He says America's only hope is to regain a Republican majority in the House this November.

"Republicans have a plan of a new direction that will get our country back on track, our plan is a commitment to America if Republicans are given the opportunity," McCarthy said.

Republican or Democrat, it was clear from both speeches a lot is riding on what happens in the November midterms.