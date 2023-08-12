READING, Pa. — "When I look into the eyes of these young people, I see our future and see this as the wisest of investments we can make in a community that cares deeply for all of God's children," said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro and other officials visited Millmont Elementary School in Reading on Friday. During his visit, Shapiro held a ceremonial signing of the state's budget bill, which includes a $46.5 million increase to provide universal free breakfast to Pennsylvania public school students.

After today, not only will the Millmont elementary school kids benefit from this, but more than 1 million students from all across the commonwealth will also be receiving free breakfasts.

"Today is an exciting day not only for the Reading School District, but also for children across the State of Pennsylvania," said Reading School District superintendent Jennifer Murray.

Murray says this is part of the largest increase in education funding in Pennsylvania's history — a total increase of $567 million.

"This funding is far-reaching and includes such things as increases in the basic education funding formula, historic increases." Says Murray.

This universal breakfast program guarantees all of the nearly 70,000 students in Berks County the day's first meal. For some, like state Rep. Manny Guzman (D-Berks), this is personal.

"I was one of those kids who came to school hungry, was hungry in class, and wondered where I was going to get my next meal," Guzman said.

He says his only meal a day was lunch. Now, children will not have the same difficulties.

"Because of this investment, countless children will begin their days with full bellies and ready minds." said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Khalid Mumin.