WASHINGTON, D.C. - After a lot of debate, amendments, and back-and-forths, the Senate finally passed a sweeping $1.2-trillion infrastructure package Tuesday, a critical part of President Joe Biden's agenda.
"I want to thank those senators who worked so hard to bring this agreement together. I know it wasn't easy," Biden said.
The Biden administration says the infrastructure bill would do more than just help fix roads and bridges. It would also boost broadband connections and help in the fight against climate change.
It was a bi-partisan deal, with a yes vote from 50 Democrats and 19 Republicans.
"For the Republicans who supported this bill, you showed a lot of courage," Bien said.
But Pennsylvania's Republican senator was not one who voted yes.
Sen. Pat Toomey says while there's definitely a need to maintain and expand the country's infrastructure, he doesn't think this was the deal to do it, saying "the infrastructure package we voted on today is too expensive, too expansive, and too unpaid for. I could not support it."
His Democratic counterpart, Sen. Bob Casey, though, called it a historic bill, saying "without significant investments in infrastructure for decades, our roads and bridges are crumbling and public transportation is outdated. Today, we changed that."
But it's not a done deal yet. Next it goes to the House, where it faces significant battles there.
But Biden says getting a victory on this first step was important to putting his plans into action.
"America, this is how we truly build back better," Biden said.