Stephanie Manning, the Chief Deputy Government Affairs Officer of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is celebrating the first stage of passage of the infrastructure bill.
The bill includes a Drunk Driving Prevention Technology Provision, requiring the auto industry to install technology that would work as passive alcohol detective systems.
"It's a passive technology or a smart technology that would actually be built into the car," Manning said.
Manning says this would not be a breathalyzer that people would have to blow. Instead, it is sensor technology that already exists.
"If the auto industry can make cars without steering wheels, cars that will drive itself, it can absolutely figure out how to stop drunk driving," Manning said.
If the bill passes, automakers would be given two to three years to implement the new standards that would be set by the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration.
It couldn't come at a better time.
"We're looking at historic death and injuries on the roads right now," Manning said.
The technology would not only help to stop drunk driving, but a variety of behaviors that lead to crashes.
"This is as big as the seatbelt in terms of the potential to save lives," Manning said.
Manning is optimistic that the infrastructure bill with the provision in place will pass through the House and make its way to the president's desk.