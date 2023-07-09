WARREN, Pa. - Authorities in northwestern Pennsylvania are still searching for a dangerous inmate with survivalist skills.

State police say Michael Charles Burham was reported missing from Warren County prison on Friday.

He was being held in the small town north of Pittsburgh on arson and burglary charges. He was also the suspect in a homicide investigation.

Investigators say they found a small campsite in a nearby wooded area.

They say the search been slow going.

"I can tell you the terrain is very rugged, it's steep. We're using aviation assets to support their operations but there are places where you just have to go on foot if you want to search it, so it is taking a lot of time and effort," police say.

Authorities say Burham escaped the prison by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets to come down from the roof.

They say he may be armed and dangerous.