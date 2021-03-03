restaurant table generic

PORT CARBON, Pa. - Inspectors have closed a restaurant in Schuylkill County for violating a state mitigation order.

The Port Bar and Grill in Port Carbon was closed, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The state's order sets COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants, including social distancing, masking and occupancy limits.

The department also closed four other restaurants for violating the mitigation order: Corner Stable in York, York County; Millersburger Hotel, in Millersburg, Dauphin County; Windy Knoll Farm LLC, in Chambersburg, Franklin County; and Eagle's Wind Coffee House in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.

From February 22 - 28, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 605 inspections, 33 of which were complaint-driven, according to the news release. 30 complaints were related to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The department said it received 225 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, 47 of which were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

