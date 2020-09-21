The company Insurify took a look at speeding tickets issued across the country and what cars those speedy drivers were in.

First of all, across all car models, more than 10.5 percent of drivers have a speeding violation on their record.

So, from there let's break down the cars.

The car model with the most speeding tickets is the Subaru WRX, followed by the Volkswagen GTI in second and the Subaru Impreza in third.

Subarus may have claimed two of the top three spots but Dodge is the real speeding standout, with the most models that made the top ten-four to be exact.

And as an overall trend, the data show that while the models with the most speeding violations are relatively affordable, many of them have similar looks and features of high-performance sports cars.

And these cars and drivers stayed pretty consistent over the last year. Seven out of 10 car models on this year's list were also in last year's top ten.

