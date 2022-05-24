The Justice Department says it's arrested an Iraqi national who was plotting to kill former President George W. Bush.
Officials say 52-year-old Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab planned to smuggle what he thought was another Iraqi man into the country for a $40,000 fee. But that individual wasn't real, and the interaction was under the supervision of the FBI.
Officials say he also planned to bring four more men in to kill Bush, and then smuggle them out through the southern border.
He faces multiple charges, including aiding and abetting the attempted murder of a former United States official, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years.