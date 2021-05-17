Wondering where your income tax refund is? You're not alone.
The IRS is experiencing massive delays this year for several reasons. First and foremost, the agency says it's been under-funded and understaffed for years.
"So the IRS has admitted that, and over the next several months they look to hire additional people. Unfortunately for you, that's not going to speed up your refund," said Chris Cocozza, a professor of business at DeSales University.
Cocozza says your refund timeline is really the luck of the draw.
"Unfortunately, you combine this intentional under-staffing of the IRS to the pandemic and all of the changes that have been made to the tax code with the stimulus," Cocozza said.
The pandemic compounded the problem with stimulus payments, changes to unemployment taxes, and new employee retention tax credits.
"We've got the 17-month culmination of all these changes. Remember 2020 – before we came into the '21 year – they were 7-9 million returns behind returns for '19," said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.
"This has just brought the IRS full circle. Put them under the microscope. Everybody realizes what a mess this is," Bloss said.
And now that the IRS has to deal with the new child tax credit, don't expect things to move faster any time soon.
"Yeah, I really think the IRS isn't going to fix all of the problems during 2021. Hopefully, during the 2021 filing season – which starts next February – things will be back in order," Cocozza said.
"If it's money owed to you, you want it. It's only fair," Bloss said.