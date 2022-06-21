ALLENTOWN, Pa. - President Joe Biden says he's open to the idea of a gas tax holiday.
He told reporters Monday he's considering supporting a Senate bill that would knock off $0.18 a gallon for the rest of the year.
"I hope I have a decision based on the data I'm looking for by the end of the week," said Biden.
We spoke with driver Betty Cauler in Allentown, who said it needs to happen.
"Yes do it, because we need a break, and you need to go and lobby Pennsylvania to do it too," said Cauler.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is already on board. His office sent us a statement saying "The governor has long called for a phase out of the state gas tax and has called for Congress to enact a federal gas tax holiday."
Cauler said it would help her a lot.
"There's so many things that I just have to put off because I don't want to get further and further into debt, and this certainly isn't helping," said Cauler.
But as much as it would help Cauler, economist Ahmed Rahman at Lehigh University said it might not help the economy. He said right now we have too much demand and too little supply, which is fueling inflation.
"This sort of tax holiday might stoke demand in a situation where we don't necessarily need all that demand. So just in an overall broad picture, I would much rather see more supply-oriented policies," said Rahman.
But Rahman also said there is some evidence that eliminating the gas tax could actually help.
"The rosy scenario is we have a situation where people won't increase their demand for travel too much with the price, with the tax holiday, and yet at the same time might be incentivized to go back to work in a way that actually helps with production," said Rahman.
For Cauler, she just wants to see the price at the pump come down, because it's not just her who's suffering.
"If I go in a store or something, then that's all you hear. Oh, gas costs so much," said Cauler.