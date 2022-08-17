A poll conducted by a Republican research firm shows Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman with a big lead over his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz.

One of Fetterman's main strategies is portraying Oz as an out-of-state, out-of-touch candidate. Does this impact voters?

“It does in general terms. Generally, the people want to see someone who represents them,” said Republican strategist Sam Chen.

“We all know Dr. Oz is so proud of being Jersey strong,” Fetterman has tweeted out.

“I'm from New Jersey,” says Dr. Oz. in the tweet.

Fetterman, who was born in Reading, has recruited some big-name Jersey residents, like reality show star Snookie and E Street Band member Steve Van Zandt, to bring the point home that Oz isn't a true Pennsylvania resident.

“I know you're away from home and New Jersey will not forget you,” The Jersey Shore star said on Cameo to Dr. Oz.

“What are you doing in Pennsylvania? Everyone knows you live in New Jersey and you're just using your in-laws' address over there,” Van Zandt said to Oz on social media.

Dr. Oz lists his address as being in Montgomery County, a Huntingdon Valley home he bought for $3.1 million last year. However, his longtime home is in Cliffside, New Jersey, which he showed off to People magazine in 2020 during a video tour.

However, Chen says being out of touch can be a bigger issue for voters than being perceived as out-of-state.

“I'm at Wegners and shopping for my wife for crudité,’" Oz tweeted back in April while shopping and highlighting the price of food.

Chen points to the video Oz posted in April that is now being mocked by Fetterman.

“In Pa. we call this a veggie tray,” Fetterman said while showing a cut vegetable tray.

Chen says it's an example of a candidate not connecting with the majority of voters.

“So you, you're now saying my wife's favorite thing to make is crudité. You've already put yourself out of a class the majority of your voters are a part of,” Chen said.

Chen says Oz is worth more than $100 million, with mansions in New Jersey, Florida, and Huntingdon Valley. He also owns property in Manhattan and Turkey.

However, Oz has hit back. On his social media he has mocked Fetterman for being off the campaign trail and criticizing him for financial help from his parents.

But so far it hasn't hurt the Democrat.

“When you're running against a man who is everyman, don't try to emulate him, because you make yourself look like a fool if you do,” said Democratic strategist TJ Rooney.

However, he says this is true for both sides and cites Charlie Dent's Democratic challenger in 2004, millionaire Joe Drisco from Lower Merion Township, and presidential candidate John Kerry as being out of touch with voters.

Rooney says there are rich exceptions such as Teddy Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Donald Trump, but they're rare.

Chen says if Fetterman doesn't start hammering home real issues it could turn off voters, while Oz needs to stick strictly to the issues.

“Offering solutions, sticking to these media credentials, I think he is going to do a lot better,” Chen said.

Fetterman’s campaign has raised $500,000 since the crudité tweet and he just put out a five-point plan on cleaning up Washington. His campaign says this shows a shift in its social media approach moving ahead.

Oz has criticized Fetterman for being too radical. We did reach out to the Oz campaign for comment, but did not hear back.

Oz has challenged Fetterman to five debates. Fetterman’s campaign says he will debate Oz but not on Oz’s terms.

This comes as the National Republican Senatorial Committee pulled $5 million worth of ads from Pennsylvania. However, Oz is heavily self funding his campaign.