Ten years ago this past weekend, Superstorm Sandy tore through our region.

It was a storm for the ages. In just the U.S., it left more than 100 people dead and caused some $70 billion in damage.

It was October 2012. States like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and even here in Pennsylvania faced the devastation of a storm officials say they underestimated.

Things got pretty bad.

The streets of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton could be seen blocked by fallen trees that were ripped right out from their foundation.

Structures were damaged, with roof shingles ripped up and water seeping in from the ceiling.

Ten years ago, we heard from Easton Mayor Sal Panto, who describes what conditions were like in the city

"Things were flying in the air, trees were falling…it was dangerous," he said.

Residents were in the dark, wondering how long it would be until their lights turned back on.

"It won't be how many hours, it'll be how many days we're out of power," Panto said at the time.

Hardware store employees and shoppers saw storm products flying off the shelves.

Today, 10 years later, we've learned a lot from Sandy. Top of the list is the lack of preparation for that storm.

"Electrical systems flooded, many, many neighborhoods flooded. And people didn't even evacuate they thought it was a false alarm," said Philip Orton, research associate professor at Stevens Institute of Technology. "In many ways, people were unprepared for Sandy."

Today, there are systems put in place, like hurricane preparation tactics for your home, safety kits and evacuation plans.

It's all a way to hopefully lessen the impact of the next superstorm that could hit in the future.