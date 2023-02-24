"We keep it in mind. Every minute, every hour we can be bombed," said 18-year-old Andrii Grishchenko.

"It's been hard studying with sirens and blackouts," added Iryna Voitsitska.

"I get used to it. At first it was very hard," said student Kostyantin Savorona.

These are reflections from Ukrainian Catholic University freshmen, veterans of war, less than a year out of high school.

"I really don't think people of such an age should have that life and care about those things. They should concentrate more on their friends or school, and less about whether they are going to survive this day or the next one," said 18-year-old Khrystyna Myzsak.

Teenage peace of mind, robbed.

18-year-old Marta Samoilenko grieves for a math teacher turned volunteer soldier, killed pursuing the same goal as her grandfather fighting in World War II.

"We fight not only for our freedom and for our independent state, but we are fighting for the defense of all the democratic world," she said.

"It's not the first year of our war, it's the first year of full-scale war," said 19-year Anna.

She is from the Crimea Peninsula, which was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014.

"Now every Ukrainian can understand what is happening because it touches everybody," she said.

A now united Ukraine, with student Dmytro Shumsky realizing the lessons for one, benefit all.

"Our nation needs bright minds that could help us develop and recover much earlier," said Dmytro Shumsky.

Youth shaken, but not broken.