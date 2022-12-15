ALLENTOWN, Pa. - All day, for folks around the area - from Lehigh to Northampton, Schuylkill to Monroe, to New Jersey - it was varying degrees of wind, snow, rain and slush all over.

In Allentown, 69 News found Doctors Matt Reppert and Stephen Kulik shoveling and snowblowing outside their business, Allentown Chiropractic Center.

"I'd rather be sledding," Reppert said. "But I've got a job to do, right?"

In Bethlehem, Erick Chaeuay was walking home from work. He tells 69 News he moved to the area from Ecuador last year and he loves the snow, even the slushy snow he experienced Thursday evening.

"I think it's great, this type of climate," he said.

All around most of the Lehigh Valley, that white, fluffy snow early on, quickly turned wet and heavy.

"Early in the day, it was just kind of a coating to a little bit of sleet, to just easily brush it off," Reppert said. "And now, as you push a little further, it gets heavier and heavier."

Some, like Becky Klausfelder from Pennsburg, were less than thrilled with this season's first widespread winter storm.

"I hate it," she said. "I hate this time of year."

The storm hit basically every part of Pennsylvania and New Jersey in some capacity, according to 69 News' Weather Team: whether with rain and wind, snow and/or slush.

Wintry conditions were in full effect in Northampton County, when crews helped free a driver that was pinned to his seat. The car had slid into a guard rail late in the morning.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

Meanwhile in Walker Township, Schuylkill County, a FedEx van veered off the road in the afternoon.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. So far, no word on what led to the crash.

PennDOT says to be mindful of winter weather forecasts and consider changing long-distance travel plans. And if you must travel far in storms, take needed supplies.

"Take it easy," Klausfelder said. "Take my time. And when I get home, I get home."

Back in the Lehigh Valley, many were not on board with Thursday's soggier snow.

"It's just wet," Klausfelder said. "It's not fluffy. So it's not the best kind of snow."

"It's snow, but it's still wet and sloppy," Kulik said.

Doctors Reppert and Kulik said they hoped all their shoveling would be a good workout, and the wet, heavy snow wouldn't cause strain on their backs.

"Oh, yeah, we're going to work on each other as soon as we're done," Kulik said.

The chiropractors say especially with wet, heavier snow, you should treat shoveling like going to the gym: lift from the legs and take plenty of breaks, often.

PennDOT lifted most of the restrictions it had in place on Interstates 80 and 81 in our area, but they say a 45-mile-per-hour speed limit remains in place on those roadways. So use caution if you're heading out on the roads.