HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Without an extension, the deadline to apply for a $300 per-week federal unemployment benefit will pass Friday night, as will an extension of pandemic benefits for hundreds of thousands of jobless.
Applications for the $300 per-week Lost Wages Assistance program must be submitted by 10 p.m. Friday to receive the benefit for six weeks in August and September. Meanwhile, extended unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic is running out this week for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians.
Congress voted to extend those benefits and to add a $300 supplement to jobless benefits for 11 weeks. However, President Donald Trump is refusing to sign the measure.