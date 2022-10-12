EASTON, Pa. - A new interview with Senate candidate John Fetterman blew up the internet overnight, as social media users reacted to his need to use closed captioning technology for the conversation. He stands firm: he will be ready to be Senator, if elected.

Fetterman recently had his first in-person, sit down interview since his stroke, with NBC News.

"That auditory processing where I'll hear someone speaking but sometimes it'll be precise on what exactly that they're saying," Fetterman said in that interview.

Pennsylvania's current Lt. Governor said the transcription tool helps him communicate.

"I feel we have been very transparent in a lot of different ways," Fetterman went on to say in the interview. "Our doctor has already given a letter saying that I'm able to serve and be running."

"What he seems to be doing is using his visual cortex, actually reading the words, in order to better understand them, and then responding pretty quickly," CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on HLN. "Every now and then, he seems to be mashing words together."

Though, this observation by reporter Dasha Burns shocked many on social media. She said in her story, "in small talk before the interview, without captioning, it wasn't clear he was understanding our conversation."

However, another journalist Kara Swisher had a different experience, tweeting, "I talked to John Fetterman for over an hour without stop or any aides and this is just nonsense."

Fetterman also took to Twitter, saying, "Recovering from a stroke in public isn't easy. But in January, I'm going to be much better – and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud."

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz's campaign had been saying his competitor was hiding since the stroke in May.

Fetterman has recently been holding more events.

Last month, some at his rally at Northampton County Community College said he seemed fine, adding if everyone didn't already know about the stroke, you wouldn't be able to tell.

"I'm so grateful to be here today," Fetterman said at that September event.

Fetterman will use the closed captioning technology for his first debate with Oz later this month.

It's unclear how long it may be needed.

69 News did not hear back from the Fetterman campaign at the time of this report.