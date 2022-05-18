MOON TWP., Pa. - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman swept the race for the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.
While he accepted the nomination from a hospital bed in central Pennsylvania, his loved ones and supporters celebrated just outside of Pittsburgh.
Just after her husband declared victory Tuesday night, Gisele Fetterman told 69 News he was feeling overwhelmed, grateful and impatient, because he wants to get out of the hospital and back on the campaign trail.
John Fetterman is recovering at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital from his recent stroke and pacemaker surgery.
But his wife, kids, friends and those he worked with in his roles as lieutenant governor and as mayor of Braddock were all at the Hyatt Regency outside of Pittsburgh to cheer him on as the ballots were being counted.
Here’s part of @giselefetterman’s speech declaring victory for @JohnFetterman, PA’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. @69News pic.twitter.com/ZroEeXY1Ie— Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) May 18, 2022
The other Democratic hopefuls in the race were U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown Borough Councilor Alex Khalil. Fetterman had consistent double digits leads over them in the polls going into the primary, and those polls proved to be accurate.
Looking forward to November, the stakes are high. All eyes are on the Keystone State, as Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate. Democrats view the race to replace retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as perhaps their best opportunity to pick up a seat.
Fetterman will face the Republican nominee, which had yet to be decided Wednesday as Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick were locked in a tight race as vote-counting continued.
Pennsylvania's second lady says she knows this race is going to intensify, and she insists Fetterman is ready.
"Continuing the campaigning style that got us here, which is going to every corner of our state, going to the forgotten corners, making sure we talk to as many voters as we can and make our pitch to lead into a strong November,” said Gisele Fetterman.
John Fetterman released a statement Wednesday morning, saying in part, “This is the most important race in the country. Control of the Senate is going to come down to Pennsylvania…We have a hard fight ahead of us – but Pennsylvania is worth fighting for. We’re going to win in November the same way we won tonight – by fighting for every county, and every vote. Because every place matters, and no place deserves to be written off.”
Lamb, a Marine and former prosecutor, came in second behind Fetterman. He's already congratulated Fetterman and said the lieutenant governor is getting his vote come November.
Another congratulations came from Fetterman's boss at the state level, Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor says he knows his second-in-command will continue to fight for the people of Pennsylvania.
Although it's not yet known when Fetterman will be released from the hospital, his doctors say he suffered no cognitive damage and that he's expected to make a full recovery.
“Pacemakers are something that over a million people have…every new year, a million people,” said Gisele Fetterman. “They live a very full life. He'll thrive. He'll be just as successful. I'm happy to know his heart is being monitored and being extra cared for, and he'll back in no time, back on the road."
State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman is covering John Fetterman’s lieutenant governor duties in the meantime.